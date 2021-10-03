Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

