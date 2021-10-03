AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $538,610.00

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $33.55 million and approximately $538,610.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,867.17 or 0.45598098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00117953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00226256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,905,366 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

