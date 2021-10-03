Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 3.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $218.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

