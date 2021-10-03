Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

NYSE:ALB opened at $218.89 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.81.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

