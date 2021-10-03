Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 98.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $73.75 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $83.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

