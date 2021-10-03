Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.90 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

