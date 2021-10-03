Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AT&T by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,644,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,895,000 after buying an additional 3,190,727 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 489,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 84,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

