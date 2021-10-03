Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

