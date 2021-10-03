Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.