Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $38.45 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

