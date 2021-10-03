Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 831,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,100. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

