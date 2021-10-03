Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on APYRF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $32.26 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.