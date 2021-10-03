Alpha Coin (APC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $16,736.71 and $6.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,800.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.22 or 0.01155247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.62 or 0.00457365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00294331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003545 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

