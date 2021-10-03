AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 78.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 190.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

