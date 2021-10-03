AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 885.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $209.42 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

