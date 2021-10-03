AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.