AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 294.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 162,408 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

