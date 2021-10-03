Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,283.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,361.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

