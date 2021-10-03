Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,283.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,361.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
