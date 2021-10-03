AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.86. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 319,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,434. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

