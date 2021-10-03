Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

