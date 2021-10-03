América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “America Movil aims for holistic growth through the development of existing businesses and strategic acquisitions across the world. Growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts, and launch of new technologies are tailwinds. It is seeking to develop viable alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value. America Movil and Liberty Latin America have collaborated to merge their respective Chilean business operations — Claro Chile and VTR — in a 50:50 joint venture. However, aggressive promotional strategy to increase foothold in the smartphone market through discounts and subsidized offers tends to lower margins, thereby hurting its profitability. Stiff competition and massive customer churn due to strict switching policy are concerns. Debt-laden balance sheet is another major headwind.”

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

