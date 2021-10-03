American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 15th

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -355.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

AFIN stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,052.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of American Finance Trust worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

