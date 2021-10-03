American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHOTF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

