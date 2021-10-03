American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.