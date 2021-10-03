Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FOLD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,136 shares of company stock worth $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.