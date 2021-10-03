AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.