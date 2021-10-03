Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

AWI opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

