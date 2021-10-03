Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.61. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. 1,235,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.79. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

