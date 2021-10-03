Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.