Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce sales of $174.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the lowest is $173.28 million. Paylocity posted sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $795.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $806.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.01. 237,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,560. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 228.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

