Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $346.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,725. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.