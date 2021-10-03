Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 111.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

