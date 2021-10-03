Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Fastenal news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $189,782,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.68 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

