Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $60.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.24 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $238.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. 252,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 280,309 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $10,890,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.