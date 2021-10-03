Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

OKTA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.08. 943,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,273. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.