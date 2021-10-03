Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post sales of $530.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.41 million and the lowest is $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.78. 892,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,324. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $60.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

