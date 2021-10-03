Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

