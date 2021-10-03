Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUN. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sunoco by 655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 371,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,743. Sunoco has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

