Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TLYS opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

