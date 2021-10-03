Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 4,896,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

