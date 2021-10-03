Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $64.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 582.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

