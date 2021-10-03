Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $17.50

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 148,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,349. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

