Analyzing Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Convey Holding Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.01 $1.33 billion $2.64 13.35 Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 2.15 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 11 5 0 2.17 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Convey Holding Parent has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 78.39%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.74% 9.47% 3.69% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

