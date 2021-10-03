Analyzing Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RocketLab and Kaman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

RocketLab currently has a consensus price target of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Kaman has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.93%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaman is more favorable than RocketLab.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.31 -$69.74 million $2.11 17.48

RocketLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

