Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.87 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00007108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $415.12 million and $15.87 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

