Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.82.

NYSE AIRC opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

