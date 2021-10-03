Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $51.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.35 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $207.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $853.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

