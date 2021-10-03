Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Aptiv worth $372,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,021. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

