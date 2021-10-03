ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $1.92. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Shares of ARCB traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. 719,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.