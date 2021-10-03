Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

